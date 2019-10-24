|
|
|
BUCKLEY (nee Swift)
Carol Sadly passed away on
18th October 2019, aged 61 years.
A devoted wife of Phillip,
an adored mum of Rachel and David,
a much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Alf and a wonderful grandma and great-grandma
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held
on Friday 8th November 2019 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 24, 2019