MARSHALL Beryl
Nee Boardman Passed away peacefully in hospital on 24th September 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beryl was the Wife of the late Ralph, Mother of John and Judith, also a Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday 16th October at 1.00pm in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 3, 2019
