WALKER Antony (Tony) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice,on September 14th 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, a much loved dad of Craig and David, loving grandad to Daniel, Matthew, Reece, Martha and Anoush and a great friend to many - he will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 10.30am and following that family and friends are invited to meet at The Albert Hotel, Hebden Bridge (12 onwards) to raise a glass in his memory. No flowers please, donations can be made to Overgate Hospice.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 20, 2019
