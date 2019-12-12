Home

MAKIN Alma Died at home on
4th December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Alma was the much loved Mum of Jacqui and Gary, devoted Nana of Natalie, Joshua and Trudie.
Her funeral service will be held in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell on Friday 20th December at 1.00pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 12, 2019
