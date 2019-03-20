Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Constance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Constance

Notice Condolences

Wilson Constance Notice
CONSTANCE Wilson Higgins
(Connie) Died peacefully at Laurel Bank
in Lancaster on
Friday March 1st 2019 aged 72.
Beloved sister of Trevor, Malcolm, Shirley and beloved aunt to all her nieces and nephews, sister-in-law to May, Rose and Barry.
Service at St Patrick's Church
51 St John's Road, Heysham at 11am on Monday 1st April followed by Committal at 12:30pm at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Connie was the baby of the family in name only and was an inspiration to most.
A life well lived and now at peace.
Goodnight and God bless.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.