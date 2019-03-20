|
CONSTANCE Wilson Higgins
(Connie) Died peacefully at Laurel Bank
in Lancaster on
Friday March 1st 2019 aged 72.
Beloved sister of Trevor, Malcolm, Shirley and beloved aunt to all her nieces and nephews, sister-in-law to May, Rose and Barry.
Service at St Patrick's Church
51 St John's Road, Heysham at 11am on Monday 1st April followed by Committal at 12:30pm at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Connie was the baby of the family in name only and was an inspiration to most.
A life well lived and now at peace.
Goodnight and God bless.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019
