Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Valerie Pullinger Notice
PULLINGER Hartley (Née Stuart) Peacefully at Morecambe on the 4th December 2019,
Valerie aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late
David Pullinger and latterly the late Edward Hartley and much loved mother of Nigel Pullinger.
Always kind, caring and cheerful with a great love of life, Val will be very much missed by all her family and the many, many friends
who loved her.
Her funeral will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome, donations if so desired are to Mind or British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen St., Lancaster. LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 18, 2019
