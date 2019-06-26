|
|
|
HOLGATE TREVOR On 16th June in Woodhill House, aged 83 years. The beloved husband of the late Jean, very dear father of Karen and Debra, father in law of Simon and Matthew, loving grandad of Joshua, Bethany and Rowan and great grandad of Noah. His funeral service will
take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for the Alzheimer& Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
Read More