Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Holgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Holgate

Notice Condolences

Trevor Holgate Notice
HOLGATE TREVOR On 16th June in Woodhill House, aged 83 years. The beloved husband of the late Jean, very dear father of Karen and Debra, father in law of Simon and Matthew, loving grandad of Joshua, Bethany and Rowan and great grandad of Noah. His funeral service will
take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for the Alzheimer& Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.