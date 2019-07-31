Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Parkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Parkey

Notice Condolences

Susan Parkey Notice
PARKEY Susan On 23rd July 2019, peacefully, her husband with her, in RLI, aged 66. Loved by all - husband Duncan, brother David, niece Emma, cousins Lynda and
Karen together with scores of
God children, family and friends.
She was also well remembered
as the 'helpful little lady'
in Boots the Chemist where she worked from 1969 to 2014 and as a Rainbow Helper at Morecambe
Memorial Hall some 30 years ago.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 3:30pm,
no 'funeral black please'.
Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired,
to RLI Ward 37 'wish list'
(cheques payable to
Bay Hospitals Charity) and
Cats Protection may be given
at the service or direct to
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD, tel 851595.
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.