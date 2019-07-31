|
|
|
PARKEY Susan On 23rd July 2019, peacefully, her husband with her, in RLI, aged 66. Loved by all - husband Duncan, brother David, niece Emma, cousins Lynda and
Karen together with scores of
God children, family and friends.
She was also well remembered
as the 'helpful little lady'
in Boots the Chemist where she worked from 1969 to 2014 and as a Rainbow Helper at Morecambe
Memorial Hall some 30 years ago.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 3:30pm,
no 'funeral black please'.
Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired,
to RLI Ward 37 'wish list'
(cheques payable to
Bay Hospitals Charity) and
Cats Protection may be given
at the service or direct to
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD, tel 851595.
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019