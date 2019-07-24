Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Susan Knowles Notice
KNOWLES Susan Mary On 11th July peacefully at home aged 71 years. The beloved wife of Barry, very dear mother of Jayne, Mark and Kate, much loved sister of Stephen and a loving nanna.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 2nd August at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 24, 2019
