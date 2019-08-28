Home

Parkey Sue
(nee Hodgson) Duncan, David and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and Boots colleagues for their kindness, sympathy, support and donations received (£600) for the RLI Ward 37
'Wish List' and Cats Protection following their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to
Ann Roberts for the wonderful celebration given to Sue's life and to Alex Willis Funeral Home who were all very professional and caring at this sad time.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 28, 2019
