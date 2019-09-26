Home

CRAYSTON Sue Passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on Monday 23rd September 2019 aged 73 years.
Dearest wife of David,
loving mother to Karen and Neil, wonderful sister to Mike and his wife Chris and devoted Grandma to Ryan, Oliver, Alicia, Robert, Mark and Richard.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at 3.30pm, dress code as requested by Sue is
'everyone to wear something sparkly'.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are to be shared between St John's Hospice and Marie Curie
c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 26, 2019
