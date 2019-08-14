|
Yates Sheila On 7th August peacefully in
The Glen Care Home,
aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Peter, very dear mother of Paul, mother in law of Karen and a much loved gran of Abbie and Matt.
Her funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 20th August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 14, 2019