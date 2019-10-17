|
|
|
KELLY On 12th October 2019,
died peacefully at Hillcroft
Nursing Home, Galgate.
SHEILA
(née PARK)
aged 86 years, of Warton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Susan and Graham. Loving grandmother of Samantha and Luke. Precious sister of Sally and the late Clifton.
The funeral service will take
place at St Oswald's Church on Monday 4th November 2019
at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations for North West
Cancer Research and
St Oswald's Church will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth.
LA5 9LB. Tel: 01524 732301
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 17, 2019