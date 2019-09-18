|
|
|
COLLIER Sheila Mary Philip, Elaine, Geoffrey and family wish to thank sincerely all relatives and friends for their loving support, sympathy and cards,
and donations received for
The Galloway's Society and
St Thomas' PCC (Lyrics & Lunch) following their sad loss.
We are especially grateful to
Rev David Philo, Jeanette Main, Derek & Linda North, Bernard Vause, Andrew Pilling, Jonathan Dixon and Ken Pittey for their varied contributions to the wonderful thanksgiving service.
Heartfelt thanks also to all at Mayfair and Craigneil Residential Homes for their loving care,
and to Dottie Pilling and all who visited and prayed for Sheila,
especially over recent weeks.
Finally, thank you to
Alex Willis Funeral Home
and Choice Caterers.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019