|
|
|
COLLIER Sheila Mary
(née Fieldhouse) On Thursday, 29th August;
very peacefully at Mayfair Residential Home, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of Philip for almost
65 years, amazing Mother of Elaine and Geoffrey and Mum-in-Law of Sue, Grandma of Richard, Emily, Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth
and a much loved
Great-Grandma of eight.
A family committal will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 9th September,
followed by a joyous
celebration of Sheila's life at
Torrisholme Methodist Church at 1.00p.m. and afterwards a buffet lunch in the Church hall.
As Sheila loved bright colours you are invited not to wear mourning clothes but to wear
something colourful.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent for
The Galloways Society or
St. Thomas P.C.C. (Lyrics & Lunch) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.
Tel;851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 4, 2019