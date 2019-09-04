Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
Torrisholme Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Collier

Notice Condolences

Sheila Collier Notice
COLLIER Sheila Mary
(née Fieldhouse) On Thursday, 29th August;
very peacefully at Mayfair Residential Home, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of Philip for almost
65 years, amazing Mother of Elaine and Geoffrey and Mum-in-Law of Sue, Grandma of Richard, Emily, Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth
and a much loved
Great-Grandma of eight.
A family committal will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 9th September,
followed by a joyous
celebration of Sheila's life at
Torrisholme Methodist Church at 1.00p.m. and afterwards a buffet lunch in the Church hall.
As Sheila loved bright colours you are invited not to wear mourning clothes but to wear
something colourful.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent for
The Galloways Society or
St. Thomas P.C.C. (Lyrics & Lunch) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.
Tel;851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.