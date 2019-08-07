|
Bland Sandra On 29th July passed away suddenly at her home, aged 71 years. The dearly loved mother and best friend of Hayley and Steven, beloved mother in law of Andy and Marie, adored nanna and grandma of Sam, Jake and Emi and a much loved long term partner of Steve.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 9th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel : 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019