Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Sam Rodriguez Notice
RODRIGUEZ Sam On 3rd September at his home,
aged 54 years.
The much loved dad of Carl and Mia, loving grandad of Amelia and William and a dear son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday, 18th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019
