RODRIGUEZ Sam On 3rd September at his home,
aged 54 years.
The much loved dad of Carl and Mia, loving grandad of Amelia and William and a dear son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday, 18th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019