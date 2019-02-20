|
McKinley
Ronald Egbert Passed away on the
8th February 2019, aged 86.
Ron was a much loved husband to his late wife Mary, a wonderful father to Janet, Barbara and the late Carol. A devoted grandad to Danny, Matt, Kelly, Alaina, Charlotte, Ethan and also to his great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you, for the care and support received from Hillcroft Nursing Home,
during a very difficult time.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on 22nd February at 1.30pm Family flowers only, donations for Hillcroft Nursing Home will be gratefully received by J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth.
LA5 9LB Tel: 01524 732301
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 20, 2019
