CHAPMAN Ronald Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Ronald who died fortified with the Rites of
Holy Church in hospital on
22nd November 2019,
aged 93 years.
The beloved husband of Jean,
very dear father of Therese, Jacqueline, Bernadette, Michael and John and a much loved
father in law and grandad.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Patrick's Church on Monday,
9th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for CAFOD c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019