Hockham Robert Died peacefully on 12th March 2019 at his home in Carnforth, Lancashire after a courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease,

aged 42 years

Robert was born on

29th November 1976 in Lancaster to Madge and Dave Hockham.

He married Linsay Middleton on 3rd July 2015.

They have two daughters

Millie and Bobbie who will

dearly miss their dad.

He was a dedicated member of his much-loved Carnforth Rangers Football Club and a well-known character within the community.

His family paid tribute to him 'Robert was full of fun and mischief, he made a lasting impression on everyone he met, his fun loving character and big heart will be sorely missed by everyone'

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Christ Church, Lancaster Road, Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LD, followed by interment at Carnforth Cemetery, Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9XJ.

Robert requested that everyone wears red.

Family flowers only, donations for the Neuro Drop In Centre will be gratefully received by JN Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9LB

(01524 732301). Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019