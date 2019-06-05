|
|
|
WRIGHT Rita On 28th May in hospital
aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of the late Robert, very dear mother of Nicolette, Vincent and Jason, mother in law of Janet and Cher, much loved nana of Rebecca, Georgina, Scott and Izzi and great nana of Grace, Tiaami-Paige, Jack, CJ Junior, Dwayne, Elennii-Mae,
Daitton-Kruze and soon to be
Baby Wright.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
10th June at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
Read More