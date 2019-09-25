|
RAMSDEN Richard
(Dick) Lilian and family would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to North West Air Ambulance. We are especially grateful to the excellent nursing and care staff of Derwent Suite
at The Sands Care Home,
to Rev. Chris Krawiec for the beautiful service, to the staff of the Morecambe Hotel for a beautifully presented buffet and by no means least, David McVernon of the
Alex Willis Funeral Home for the very dignified arrangements
and care of the family.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 25, 2019