Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30
Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ramsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ramsden

Notice Condolences

Richard Ramsden Notice
Ramsden Richard
(Dick) On 9th September peacefully in The Sands Care Home,
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Lillian,
very dear father of Richard and Susan, father in law of Lisa and Ken, much loved grandad of Donna, Daniel, Mark and Paul and great-grandad of Jack,
Charlie, Ellie and Luna.
His funeral service will take place in Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel on Monday, 16th September
at 12.30p.m. followed by
interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for North West Air Ambulance c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.