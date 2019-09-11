|
|
|
Ramsden Richard
(Dick) On 9th September peacefully in The Sands Care Home,
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Lillian,
very dear father of Richard and Susan, father in law of Lisa and Ken, much loved grandad of Donna, Daniel, Mark and Paul and great-grandad of Jack,
Charlie, Ellie and Luna.
His funeral service will take place in Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel on Monday, 16th September
at 12.30p.m. followed by
interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for North West Air Ambulance c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 11, 2019