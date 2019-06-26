Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
16:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Richard Kelly Notice
KELLY Richard
(Dick) Passed away on 22nd June in St. John's Hospice aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of Liz, very dear father of Matthew and Ben,
father in law of Tracey and Carissa, much loved grandad of Chelsea, Emma, Sophie, Sadie and Maddie and very dear brother of Alison
and brother in law of the late Geoff.
His funeral service will take place
at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday,
5th July at 4.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent
for St. John's Hospice or Cancer Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
