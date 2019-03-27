Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:30
The Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
BUTTERFIELD Phyllis On 15th March aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Dennis,
very dear mother of Andrew
and Susan, a loving grandma
and great grandma and a good
friend to many. Her funeral
service will take place at
The Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday,
28th March at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. John's Hospice
or British Heart Foundation
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 27, 2019
