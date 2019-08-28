|
LUCAS Peter On 22nd August peacefully at home, aged 79 years. The beloved husband of the late Wendy, very dear father of Mandy and Richard, father in law of Alan and Alison, much loved grandad of Stacey and Kirsty and great-grandad of Jake, Jessica and Alfie. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 2nd September at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Marie Curie c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 28, 2019