Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lucas

Notice Condolences

Peter Lucas Notice
LUCAS Peter On 22nd August peacefully at home, aged 79 years. The beloved husband of the late Wendy, very dear father of Mandy and Richard, father in law of Alan and Alison, much loved grandad of Stacey and Kirsty and great-grandad of Jake, Jessica and Alfie. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 2nd September at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Marie Curie c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.