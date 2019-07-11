|
|
|
HARRISON Pauline Mary Of Carnforth, passed away on
6th July 2019 at Hillcroft, Galgate, aged 75 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Norman, beloved Mother of Julie and Andrew, dear Mother-in-Law to Sue, devoted Grandma of Samantha, Luke and Hannah and precious Sister of Gordon.
Pauline will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium LA7 7BQ on Thursday, 18th July at 11am.
Family flowers only, please. Donations for CancerCare at Slynedales, if desired, may be sent c/o Alan M. Fawcett, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth LA5 9LS
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on July 11, 2019