SARSFIELD Patrick Joseph
(PJ) On 1st September at his home, aged 87 years. The beloved husband of the late Teresa, very dear dad of Bernadette, Geraldine, Michele and Debbie,
father-in-law of Jeff, Keith, Terry and Tim and a loving grandad and great-grandad. His funeral service took place in St. Mary's Church on Monday, 16th September followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019
