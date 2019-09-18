|
|
|
SARSFIELD Patrick Joseph
(PJ) On 1st September at his home, aged 87 years. The beloved husband of the late Teresa, very dear dad of Bernadette, Geraldine, Michele and Debbie,
father-in-law of Jeff, Keith, Terry and Tim and a loving grandad and great-grandad. His funeral service took place in St. Mary's Church on Monday, 16th September followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019