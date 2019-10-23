|
|
|
Bragg On Tuesday 15th October 2019.
peacefully at Arnside Lodge Nursing Home,
Patricia
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of Tony,
mum to Julia, Jeanette and Wendy,
mother-in-law, nana
and great gran.
Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends
and is now at peace.
The Funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday
28th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Defying Dementia.
Cheques payable to
Lancaster University c/o
Preston Ireland Bowker
102 Sefton Road,
Morecambe, LA3 1UD.
Tel 01524 415787
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 23, 2019