STANWAY Pat On 17th July peacefully in
hospital, aged 72 years.
The much loved mother of Tony, Julie, Michael, Nigel, Christopher and Mark and a very dear mother in law, nana and great nana.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 5th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice or
Age UK (Lancashire) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel : 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 24, 2019