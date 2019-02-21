|
WILSON Norman Lance Aged 81 years.
Passed away peacefully at the
Sands Care Home on
Thursday 14th February 2019.
Much loved husband of Jean.
A wonderful dad of Karen and Graham. Grandad of Naomi, Ben, Meg and Eleanor. Father-in-law to Sue & Howard.
The funeral service will take place at the Church of Ascension, Torrisholme, on Friday 1st March 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to the Dementia Project at the
Sands Care Home c/o
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe Tel: 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 21, 2019
