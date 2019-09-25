Home

Norman Haworth

Notice

Norman Haworth Notice
HAWORTH Norman Marlene, Joanne, Gavin and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for
Cancer Care during their sad bereavement. A special thank you to the large number of mourners who attended Norman's funeral service, to the Lothersdale Hotel for their kind hospitality, to Canon Linda Macluskie for her kind ministration and comforting service and to the Alex Willis Funeral Home for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 25, 2019
