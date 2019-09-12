Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:30
St. John's Church
Sandylands
Norman Haworth Notice
HAWORTH Norman On 10th September peacefully in hospital, aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Marlene, very dear father of Joanne and Gavin, father in law of Michael, loving grandad of Emily, Thomas and Maddie and best friend of Pudding and Stanley.
His funeral service will take place in St. John's Church, Sandylands on Thursday, 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private family committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 12, 2019
