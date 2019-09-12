|
HAWORTH Norman On 10th September peacefully in hospital, aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Marlene, very dear father of Joanne and Gavin, father in law of Michael, loving grandad of Emily, Thomas and Maddie and best friend of Pudding and Stanley.
His funeral service will take place in St. John's Church, Sandylands on Thursday, 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private family committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 12, 2019