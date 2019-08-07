Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Norma Fontana Notice
FONTANA Norma On 29th July peacefully in hospital, aged 67 years. The beloved wife of Giuseppe, much loved mother of
Warren, Giovanni and Francesca, mother in law of Kay, Sarah and Ryan, a loving nana of Shaznie, Mia, Liliana, Arlo, Sofia and Alcie and a dear friend of Paddy. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 16th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired may be sent for the Stroke Association or British Lung Foundation c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019
