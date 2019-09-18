|
|
|
DODD Norma On 10th September 2019, our dearest Mum passed away with the love and comfort of her daughters
by her side, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Bernard, dear sister of Roy, loving Mother
of Helen, Katherine and Christine, much loved Nanna of James, Joe, Lauren and Oliver and Great
Nanna to Charlie and Ada.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Monday 23rd September 2019,
at 11 a.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
Diabetes UK c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service.
Beetham Hall, Beetham,
Milnthorpe, Cumbria LA7 7BQ
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019