Roberts Passed away on
1st March 2019,

Molly
Aged 75 years
of Clarence Court, Bare.

Beloved mother of
Sharron & Wayne,
fantastic gran of Daniel,
Matthew, Reece and Joseph as well as Great Gran Gran to Elijah.
Mother in law to Linzay and
grandmother in law to Toni.
A special gran to her
extended family.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday
22nd March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance.

C/o Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Services, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe, LA4 6DE,
Tel 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019
