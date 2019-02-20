|
|
|
SWAIN Michael Thomas It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Michael who passed away peacefully on 12th February aged 83 years.
Partner of the late Joan,
much loved dad of Amanda,
Grandad of Lynsey and Will,
Adam and Emma,
Great Grandad of Payton ,
Ellery, Bobby and Jesse.
His funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium
on Thursday 7 th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may
be made in lieu of Help For Heroes.
All enquiries to
Co-Op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More