Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Michael Brooks Notice
Brooks On 19th July 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family
Michael (Mick)
Aged 80 years,
of Bare.
The beloved husband of Jean and a dearly loved dad and grandad.
The funeral service will
take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for
St John's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on July 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
