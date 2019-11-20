|
|
|
JENKINSON Family of the late
Maurice Jenkinson
would like to sincerely thank
close friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind expressions of friendship, sympathy and donations received for the Royal British Legion.
Much appreciation to the very caring staff at Hillcroft,
Carnforth and special thanks to
Canon John X. Gibson for his
kind support with funeral
service arrangements.
Also, to Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors for their patience and thoughtfulness.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 20, 2019