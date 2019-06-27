Home

CHADWICK Matthew Suddenly passed away at home on 6th June 2019.
Beloved son, bro, uncle and friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th July 2019 11.00 am at West End Impact, Morecambe, followed by interment at Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be given to Help for Heroes.
All enquiries to
Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on June 27, 2019
