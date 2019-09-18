Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Norbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Norbury

Notice Condolences

Mary Norbury Notice
Norbury MARY ALICE On 10th September peacefully in hospital on her 100th birthday.
The beloved wife of the late Harry, very dear mother of Margaret, Brian, Irene and Moira.
Mother-in-law of Jim, Yvonne, Dave and Martin and a loving grandma and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
19th September at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for West End Impact,
Morecambe Homeless Action or
Stanley Road Baptist Church c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.