Norbury MARY ALICE On 10th September peacefully in hospital on her 100th birthday.
The beloved wife of the late Harry, very dear mother of Margaret, Brian, Irene and Moira.
Mother-in-law of Jim, Yvonne, Dave and Martin and a loving grandma and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
19th September at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for West End Impact,
Morecambe Homeless Action or
Stanley Road Baptist Church c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 851595
