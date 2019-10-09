Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Ball & Son
39 Derby Range
Stockport, Cheshire SK4 4AB
0161 432 2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gordon

Notice Condolences

Mary Gordon Notice
GORDON Mary On 24th September 2019, peacefully in Stockport,
aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late
James (Jim), very dear mother of Janet and Sally, mother-in-law of Chris and Michael and a much loved grandmother,
great grandmother,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Donkey Sanctuary
(Mary's favourite charity)
c/o George Ball & Son,
Funeral Directors, 39 Derby Range, Heaton Moor, Stockport SK4 4AB.
Tel. 0161 432 2131
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.