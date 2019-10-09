|
|
|
GORDON Mary On 24th September 2019, peacefully in Stockport,
aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late
James (Jim), very dear mother of Janet and Sally, mother-in-law of Chris and Michael and a much loved grandmother,
great grandmother,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Donkey Sanctuary
(Mary's favourite charity)
c/o George Ball & Son,
Funeral Directors, 39 Derby Range, Heaton Moor, Stockport SK4 4AB.
Tel. 0161 432 2131
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 9, 2019