Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Smith

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Smith Notice
SMITH Marjorie On 16th February, peacefully
in hospital, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Dr. Fred Smith, much loved
mother of Elizabeth, Andrew, Richard, Philip and the late Helen, mother in law of Bert, Ann, Dave and Debbie, loving grandma of Matthew, Kathryn, James, Rory, Sophie, Tom, Joshua and Amy
and a dear sister of Arthur.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
4th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Macmillan Nurses
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.