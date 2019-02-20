|
SMITH Marjorie On 16th February, peacefully
in hospital, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Dr. Fred Smith, much loved
mother of Elizabeth, Andrew, Richard, Philip and the late Helen, mother in law of Bert, Ann, Dave and Debbie, loving grandma of Matthew, Kathryn, James, Rory, Sophie, Tom, Joshua and Amy
and a dear sister of Arthur.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
4th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Macmillan Nurses
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 20, 2019
