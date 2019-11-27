Home

Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Marjorie Ralph Notice
RALPH Passed away peacefully at home
on 17th November 2019.
MARJORIE
Aged 83 Years
Loving wife of the late Colin Ralph,
Mother to Julie & Philip,
Sister of Joe and
a loving Grandma to
Jess, Sophie, Ellie,
Nattan & Alex.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 28th November 2019
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe
LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019
