MORTON Marion On 26th July in Laurel Bank Nursing Home, aged 96 years. The beloved wife of the late Ronald,
very dear mum of Brenda, Paula and the late Paul and a loving gran and great gran. Her funeral service will take place in St. Peter's Church on Thursday, 8th August at 11.30a.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. No black at the family's request. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019