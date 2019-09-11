|
ANDERSON Marion On 2nd September peacefully in Laurel Bank Nursing Home,
aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late John, very dear mother of the late Carol, much loved gran of Michelle and the late Michael and a
dear sister of John.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 13th September at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 11, 2019