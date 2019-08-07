|
|
|
STOWELL Marilyn (Lyn) On 4th August surrounded by her family, aged 75 years.
The devoted wife of Mick, adored and loved mum of Lee and the late Sean, mother in law of Mandy and a dear sister of Pat.
Her courage and determination lasted until the end.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019