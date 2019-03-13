|
|
|
Walsh Margaret Aged 96 years
Peacefully at her home
Craigneil, Bare, Morecambe
where she had lived
for the past 8 years since
moving from Northwich.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Mary's R.C Church in
Morecambe on Thursday
21st March at 12.10pm.
The interment will be at
Witton Cemetery, Northwich on
Monday 25th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
to Alzheimer's Society & Lancaster
and Morecambe Lions Club.
C/O Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service. 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 13, 2019
