J J Martin Funeral Services (Sedbergh)
1 Long Lane
Sedbergh, Cumbria LA10 5AL
015396 25334
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Middleton On 16th June peacefully in hospital

Margaret Agnes
(Mrs M)
Aged 88 years.
of Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe.

Loving mother to David and Rose, much loved nan to Sharon and Stuart and great nan to Rebecca, Ross, Sophie and Lily.

Service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for The
North West Air Ambulance c/o

JJ Martin Funeral Directors,
Long Lane, Sedbergh,
Tel: 015396 25334
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
